"Talkin’ Hemp In The Field" is a series of webinars to help farmers as they work on the field.
Join the webinars, sponsored by Purdue, Clark County Cooperative Extension Service, in the comfort of your home/truck/tractor/barn, for hemp information sharing and the latest updates on hemp production requirements in Indiana. You can join sessions from your computer or phone. All sessions are from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
These sessions are going to be farmer focused so as to allow you to get answers to practical issues specific to your operations. It is also to provide an opportunity to get lingering questions on the complex supply chain requirements of hemp production answered, including updates on insurance and hemp processing. Each session will last for one hour with at least 20 minutes reserved for questions and sharing of ideas.
Detailed schedule for the sessions:
• May 5: State of Hemp in Indiana: Policies, Regulations, Seed, pesticides and ISDA Hemp plans. Don Robison, Seed Administrator, OISC & Seed Commissioner
• May 12: Hemp Fiber and CBD Production and Crop Insurance 101. Marty Mahan, Indiana Farmers Union – Hemp Chapter President. Michael Peters, Founder/CEO, Full Spectrum Insurance
• May 19: Biomass Supply Chain and Processing Updates. Dr. Yebo Li, HempRise – A Global Leader in Botanical Extracts
• May 26: Overview of 2019/20 Hemp Production in Indiana. Marguerite Bolt, Purdue Hemp Extension Specialist
Call the Clark County Extension Office, 812-256-4591, to register or send an email to Simon Kafari (skafari@purdue.edu)
