The Clark County Farm Bureau, Inc. will host a free seminar on understanding solar leases at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, in the Community Building at the Clark County 4-H Center, 9608 Indiana 62, Charlestown.
Recently several solar energy companies have sent letters to landowners in Clark, Floyd, Jefferson and Scott Counties offering some pretty sizable annual rent payments in exchange for the opportunity to place solar collector devices on that property. As with any lease arrangement, landowners need to be aware of the terms and conditions of these leases and the ramifications that may be of concern to landowners.
With that in mind, Clark County Farm Bureau, Inc. is working with the Indiana Ag Law Foundation to present this program for landowners to better prepare them as they determine if one of these leases will benefit them and their heirs. The main presenter for the program is Geff Rainbolt, an attorney and partner with the law firm Dale & Eke of Indianapolis. Rainbolt specializes in the areas of estate planning and estate administration, as well as, corporate law, contracts, closely held and family-owned businesses, and real estate.
All landowners are welcome and encouraged to attend this program. Membership in Farm Bureau is not required nor are reservations. For more information about this program, contact Debbie Trotter, President Clark County Farm Bureau, Inc. at 812-989-3988.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.