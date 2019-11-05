Joan (Fisher) Leach, 80, passed away Sunday at the River Crossing Assisted Living Center in Charlestown, IN. She was the former Joan Fish, born in Todd County, Kentucky and was a former leader of the T.O.P.S. Chapter #123 and volunteered for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Survivors incl…
Barbara J. Priest, 84, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Clark Memorial Hospital. Cremation was chosen and Scott Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Barbara was born on November 11, 1934…
