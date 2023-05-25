Clark County Extension Homemakers Achievement Day was at the Clark County 4-H Community Building in Charlestown on May 12.
Orelyn Hallows, president, opened the program with a welcome to members and guests. Larry Smitson led the Pledge to the American flag and an inspiring devotion was given by Patty Baxter.
Jeanie Burk from the Clark County Museum gave a talk on the history of Jeffersonville. The homemakers presented the 1982 Homemakers Quilt to the museum. In 1982 Clark County had 24 homemaker clubs and each club made a block for the quilt which hung in the Clark County Extension Office. The quilt is now on display at the museum.
Rebecca Smitson recognized those who have been a member of Clark County Homemakers for more than 50 years. Those recognized included Orelyn Hallows (55 years), Lana Abbott, (54 years), and Jeanie Bowen, (54 years.)
A fashion update was given by Janice Furnish and songs were led by Roberta Bastian and Wanda Vandeventer.
Following lunch Deborah Gleason reported that the clubs’ $500 scholarship winner is Jackson Thomas Toby from Henryville High School.
Pleasant Grove Club presented a skit on “When Pigs Fly.” Lois Ketterer reported on the First Books project and Orelyn Hallows gave a report on Pleasant Grove and Hi Neighbor club activities.
Ken Mattingly was announced as the 2023 Scholarship Quilt recipient.
