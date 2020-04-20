JEFFERSONVILLE — In the first three months of 2020, Indiana Landmarks awarded $22,900 to help nonprofits and cities around Indiana save meaningful places. Drawing from a variety of funds, these grants support efforts ranging from architectural studies guiding repairs for early 19th-century homes in Jeffersonville and Salem to a project digitizing biking and walking tours in Indianapolis’s historic neighborhoods.
Clark County Museum in Jeffersonville received $400 for engineering assessment of c.1825 Thomas Jefferson Howard House.
“Indiana Landmarks offers grants to help get the ball rolling on preservation projects and help spark community revitalization around the state,” said Marsh Davis, president of Indiana Landmarks, in a news release. “We’re extremely grateful, especially in these economically uncertain times, that we’re able to continue to offer this crucial support to local preservation groups.”
Efroymson Family Endangered Places grants can be used for architectural and structural assessments, rehab cost analysis, reuse studies, and fundraising planning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.