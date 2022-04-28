CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Traffic Safety Partnership will participate in the High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) grant beginning May 1.
During the time of the grant, officers will focus on motorcycle traffic safety. They will target unsafe motorists who jeopardize motorcyclist's safety while on the roadway.
Officers will also be located at C&C Powersports, 700 Kopp Lane in Clarksville, spreading awareness and literature promoting motorcyclist safety weekly.
"The goal of HVE is to protect motorcycle operators while they are lawfully operating on the roadways," said Chief Deputy Scottie Maples. "Throughout the duration of the HVE grant, we intend to make the roadways safer for motorcyclists."
The Clark County Traffic Safety Partnership has participated in the HVE grant for five years.
