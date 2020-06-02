Unopposed Clark County voter totals: 

Governor

Republican-Eric Holcomb — 9,737 

Democrat-Woody Myers — 8,580

U.S. Rep. 9th District 

Republican-Trey Hollingsworth — 9,386 

District 66 State Representative 

Democrat-Terry Goodin — 1,377 

District 70 State Representative 

Republican-Karen Engleman — 2,285 

District 71 State Representative 

Democrat-Rita Fleming — 6,015

Circuit Court Judge No. 1

Democrat-Drew Adams — 8,441 votes 

Circuit Court Judge No. 2

Republican-Brad Jacobs — 8,479 

Circuit Court Judge No. 3 

Republican-Lisa Glickfield — 7,891

Democrat-Joe Weber — 9,013 

Coroner 

Republican-William Scott — 8,778 

Democrat-Richard Cannon — 8,396

Commissioner District 1

Republican-Connie Sellers — 8,284 

Democrat-Don Vogel — 8,330 

Commissioner District 2

Democrat-H.C. Sellers — 8,329 

Tags

Recommended for you