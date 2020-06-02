Unopposed Clark County voter totals:
Governor
Republican-Eric Holcomb — 9,737
Democrat-Woody Myers — 8,580
U.S. Rep. 9th District
Republican-Trey Hollingsworth — 9,386
District 66 State Representative
Democrat-Terry Goodin — 1,377
District 70 State Representative
Republican-Karen Engleman — 2,285
District 71 State Representative
Democrat-Rita Fleming — 6,015
Circuit Court Judge No. 1
Democrat-Drew Adams — 8,441 votes
Circuit Court Judge No. 2
Republican-Brad Jacobs — 8,479
Circuit Court Judge No. 3
Republican-Lisa Glickfield — 7,891
Democrat-Joe Weber — 9,013
Coroner
Republican-William Scott — 8,778
Democrat-Richard Cannon — 8,396
Commissioner District 1
Republican-Connie Sellers — 8,284
Democrat-Don Vogel — 8,330
Commissioner District 2
Democrat-H.C. Sellers — 8,329
