JEFFERSONVILLE — Leap Year gives you an extra day. But a healthy heart can give you extra years.
That is why Clark Memorial Health is celebrating American Heart Month throughout the month of February.
Why is your heart so deserving of this much attention? Simply put, your heart is one of the most essential parts of your body. It’s one of the hardest working muscles you’ve got – ticking around the clock to keep you going and only taking a break when you relax or sleep. There’s a lot riding on it, so it’s important to think smart when it comes to your heart.
Unfortunately, your heart is also one of the most vulnerable parts of your body. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women, with one in four people dying of it each year. In fact, more women die of heart disease than from most cancers combined. So, it’s important to treat your heart well and do everything you can to ensure that it stays healthy for the long run.
Clark is offering a free box of dark chocolates to anyone who schedules and completes a cardiac calcium scoring screening at the Hunter Station Medical Center located in Sellersburg. Cardiac calcium scoring is a safe, painless test that can detect potential heart issues in advance. The cost of the test is $50 and appointments are scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 800-424-DOCS to schedule an appointment.
On Thursday, Feb. 20 in the main lobby of the hospital, free blood pressure checks and heart health information will be given from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff will be on hand to answer any questions you have concerning heart health. If you have questions about the event, please call 812-283-2101.
