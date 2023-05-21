JEFFERSONVILLE — In a matter of weeks, Clark Memorial Health will embark on a mission that is the first of its kind in Southern Indiana.
While there are multiple spas in the region, the opening of the Allinea Medical Spa at Jeffersonville Commons is unique. It will be the only medical spa in Clark or Floyd counties operated by a hospital.
Clark Memorial Assistant Administrator Kathy Vancampen is leading the project. She was assisted by Tiffany Sierota. The team considered ways to compliment the soon-to-open, free-standing emergency department and medical offices at Jeffersonville Commons.
Launching a medical spa not only offers a service backed by trusted professionals for the community, but it also provides hospital staff with a place to be rejuvenated and appreciated.
Clark Memorial staff, including employees in Scott County, will receive discounted services at Allinea Medical Spa, which will be introduced to the public during an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 22.
“The medical spa not only came into play strategically, but also, looking at our team, COVID was hard,” Vancampen said. “Burnout is huge in health care, so what are we doing for our team?”
A medical spa fits into Clark Memorial’s overall goal of improving community health from a proactive approach, she said.
There will be aesthetic services for the body, skin and hair. From facials to massage therapy, removing neurotoxins to laser treatment, the spa will have an abundance of services when it opens next month at 2021 Mercy Way in Jeffersonville.
A medical director will oversee the spa, which is one of the features that make it different than other local options.
“With us being backed by the hospital, we’re governed by rules and regulations and a licensing board where every I is dotted and every T is crossed,” Vancampen said. “So we have a little stricter guidelines that have to be followed.”
Vancampen visited several spas while researching the idea, and said some made you question their levels of expertise and oversight.
“Just the knowledge of knowing that you’re going to a place that’s credible, where you know everything is going to be cleaned to standards, and that you’re going to get what they say you’re going to receive, and that everything is being stored correctly, I think that’s important,” she said.
Vancampen traveled to Buffalo, New York to visit the only other hospital-sponsored medial spa she could locate. They met with physicians were helpful in aiding Vancampen and the local team in preparing to open the Allinea Medial Spa. It’s a new concept for Southern Indiana, and one she believes will be well-received by local residents.
Located off 10th Street, not far from the River Ridge Commerce Center and Interstate 265, the spa is convenient to many Southern Indiana residents and those who work in the area. Those clients include hospital employees, who will be encouraged to utilize the facility.
“A lot of our team members work 12-hour shifts, many have kids in school, so this gives them access where they can drop their kids off at school, go get whatever acre they need for themselves and be back there to pick their kid up after school instead of having to travel to Louisville, pay a toll, and then try to get back on time while battling traffic,” Vancampen said.
The spa’s staff will also focus on what the client wants instead of pushing services on them, she continued. While there will be experts available to answer questions about products and procedures, Vancampen said Allinea Medial Spa will be a place where people can feel comfortable.
“It’s not what’s in it for us, it’s what’s in it for them,” Vancampen said.
Exact hours of operation are still being determined, but the spa will be open evening hours, Monday-Friday, and also during the day on Saturday. Appointments will be excepted. For more information and to register for updates, visit www.allineamedicalspa.com.
