The U.S. 31 southbound access to the Second Street (Clark) Bridge to Louisville is now open. It was closed sometime after 6 p.m. Friday evening to southbound traffic from Indiana because of protesters at the foot of the bridge on the Louisville side. A news release about 8 p.m. announced it had been reopened.
Clark Street Bridge now open to southbound traffic from Indiana
