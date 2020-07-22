CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Community Schools has announced new instructional plans for the first few weeks of school.
According to a news release, the first two days of school will be in-person on Aug. 6 and 7 with a hybrid schedule, and the following two weeks will include remote learning for all students.
On Aug. 6, students with last names beginning with letters A through K will attend school in-person, and on Aug. 7, students with last names beginning with letters L through Z will attend in-person.
The district is not changing its calendar, according to the release.
"We know that the safety of your child is in our hands, and we do not take the task lightly," the release reads. "With this in mind, we are making some adjustments in a way that we believe keeps our students, staff and community safe while still providing high- quality education."
The district aims for students to return to campus full-time on Aug. 24 — plans will be announced no later than Aug. 19.
Meals and transportation be offered as usual on the first two days, and students will be able to meet teachers and classmates and receive their electronic devices.
