CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville’s permit application process is now all online. Residents can apply for permits and licenses, pay fees and interact with Town staff via the new SmartGov Permit Portal on the Town of Clarksville’s website:
https://www.townofclarksville.com/smartgov-permit-portal
The SmartGov Permit Portal also allows Clarksville residents to:
• Apply for certain zoning approvals
• Submit drawings and other documents for review
• Request an inspection
• Look up pending applications, issued permits, and inspection results
• Review parcel information
• Access zoning petitions, building permits, trade and business licensing and code enforcement
“Our Town of Clarksville Building and Planning & Zoning teams have been diligently working on the SmartGov Permit Portal for more than six months,” Jacob Arbital, Clarksville’s Planning Director, said in a news release. “We’re proud to provide this 24/7 remote access service during a time where residents are encouraged to distance themselves.”
The SmartGov Permit Portal accepts online payments such as credit cards, debit cards and electronic checks. Cash or check payments can be made at the Town of Clarksville Planning Office.
When the social distancing executive orders are lifted, applicants who do not have internet access or are reluctant to use the online services will be able visit the Town of Clarksville’s office to conduct their business on a Clarksville SmartGov Permit Portal terminal, where staff members can assist.
