CLARKSVILLE – Like other agencies across the country, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is working in unfamiliar territory. All events and programs have been canceled, facilities and playgrounds are closed, and our office is remaining open with minimal staff. Despite these challenges, department leadership says it has an obligation to support the community.
It is in that spirit that staff decided to make a change to the annual Easter egg hunt. With the coronavirus preventing the department from holding its traditional hunt, they will instead be holding an Easter Egg Drive-Thru.
Staff will be handing out 15,000 candy-filled eggs on Friday, April 10, at Wooded View Golf Course in Clarksville. The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m., or until they run out of eggs.
Parents will drive up, open their child’s car window, then a Parks Department staff member will scoop several candy-filled eggs into their Easter basket. The Easter Bunny will be on hand to wave to the kids as they drive thru with their families, and Easter tunes will be playing.
In order to protect the health of our residents, the following rules will be in effect for this event:
• This event is open to Indiana residents only, and parents will be required to show an Indiana ID.
• No visitors will be able to get out of their vehicles during the event.
• Visitors will also be unable to take photos with or get close to the Easter Bunny.
• Children must bring their own Easter basket or bag.
• Each child will only receive 5-10 eggs.
· This event will proceed rain or shine.
In order to protect the safety of our visitors, the staff member handing out the eggs will be wearing gloves and using a scoop to distribute eggs. The eggs used for this event were also purchased and filled more than a month ago, and before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. If parents have any questions about this event, they may contact event organizer Ken Conklin at kconklin@clarksvilleparks.com.
