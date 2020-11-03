WASHINGTON — The Associated Press has called President Donald Trump the winner in Kentucky and Democrat Joe Biden the winner in Vermont.
They are the first two states called in the 2020 presidential election.
Kentucky is reliably conservative, while Vermont is considered one of the most liberal states.
Trump wins eight electoral votes from Kentucky, while Biden takes three for winning Vermont.
