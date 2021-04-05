Wanda Spurgeon Couch, 89, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021. Wanda grew up in Memphis, Indiana, born on February 3, 1932 to Howard Spurgeon and Mamie Druin Spurgeon. She graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1950. Wanda married Marvin K. Couch on Sept. 9, 1951, where they lived in Se…