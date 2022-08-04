Weather Alert

.A slow-moving wave of low pressure will bring an extended duration of moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall this afternoon through Friday. Slow and persistent southwest to northeast motion of showers and storms could result in excessive rainfall and flash flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following counties, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington. In Kentucky, Anderson, Bourbon, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Edmonson, Fayette, Franklin, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Larue, Logan, Marion, Meade, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer, Trimble, Warren, Washington and Woodford. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is forecast this afternoon through Friday evening. Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that repeatedly move over the same areas could easily produce localized swaths of higher rainfall totals. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&