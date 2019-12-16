Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.