INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Curtis Hill could end up paying nearly $60,000 to cover the costs incurred when the Indiana Disciplinary Commission sought sanctions against him for groping four women at an end-of-the legislative session party in 2018.
Charles M. Kidd, acting director of the Indiana Supreme Court’s disciplinary body, is seeking reimbursement of $8,212.97 for the commission’s investigative costs; $48,742.64 in expenses for the hearing officer, former state Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby; and $250 in court costs for a total of $57,205.61. Kidd filed a motion with the high court Monday, which is taking the request under advisement.
Hill, a Republican who lost his bid for re-election in the primary to former Congressman Todd Rokita, served a 30-day suspension of his license to practice law after Selby determined he violated the code of conduct lawyers are required to follow. Selby originally recommended a 60-day suspension for the offenses but the Supreme Court, which has the final say, imposed the shorter punishment.
He was accused of touching Rep. Maria Candelaria Reardon, D-East Chicago, and three legislative staff members at a downtown Indianapolis bar where lawmakers, lobbyists and others gathered at the close of the short legislative session in March 2018.
Hill denied wrongdoing and fought the charges that culminated in a four-day hearing last fall before Selby, but ultimately accepted the punishment.
The Supreme Court has given Hill 20 days to respond to Kidd’s itemized bill and request for payment and then Kidd will then have another 10 days to answer.
