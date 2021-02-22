INDIANAPOLIS—A bill to prohibit the Indiana Election Commission and the governor from altering the times and dates of elections passed the Senate Monday.
SB 353, authored by Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, advanced to the House in a 34-15 vote. It would give only the Indiana General Assembly authority to change the timing and procedures of elections.
“The point of the bill is that we won’t have what happened across the country. We will not see courts and statewide elected officials and others who are not the General Assembly making changes to the manner and process by which we vote on a statewide basis,” Houchin said.
The questions became a back-and-forth discussion between Houchin and Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, who said he found inconsistencies in the bill. For example, barring the governor from declaring a state of emergency would force the General Assembly to make such a call; however, the General Assembly is not in session year-round.
The 2020 primary election was moved from May to June due to COVID-19 concerns.
