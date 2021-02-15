INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Senate on Monday concurred with a House amendment to a previously passed Senate bill providing businesses and other institutions with protections against liability lawsuits because of COVID-19.
The action sends the bill to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his signature.
The COVID-19 lawsuit bill passed concurrence in the Senate on Feb. 15 with a 39-7 vote. The action Monday was on a 39-7 vote.
SB 1, authored by Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, and Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, creates immunity against lawsuits on COVID-19 in the workplace.
The bill is moving forward with a controversial liability protection for nursing homes intact, which lawmakers in both the Indiana House and Senate debated at length. The Indiana House amended the section to prevent what they and Messmer called a “loophole” that could unfairly shield nursing homes from being held accountable for dangerous behavior.
But Senate Democrats said the nursing home protections still go too far.
“We can act like we don’t care and not pay attention to this, but you heard it,” Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said when urging legislators to vote against the passing of the bill. “This changes the standard for nursing facilities to the same standard that you would for a regular employer.”
Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, agreed with Taylor.
“I thought, just as he [Messmer] testified, the intent [of the provision] was to make it clear. We weren’t changing the rules otherwise,” Lanane said. “The bill raised the bar considerably [for nursing facilities] when it came to COVID-related matters.”
Brown disagreed and encouraged legislators to vote in favor of the bill.
“We know our loved ones in the nursing homes are the most vulnerable,” Brown said. “They were under more strenuous orders under the executive orders.”
The proposal would be retroactive to March 1, 2020— just before the first coronavirus infection was confirmed in Indiana— and only allow lawsuits against businesses when “gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct” can be proved with “clear and convincing evidence.”
Republicans call the protections a key step toward economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down some businesses for months and the state health department says has killed nearly 12,000 people in Indiana.
Some Democrats questioned whether the bill’s protections are too broad, especially as they could block lawsuits against nursing homes over illnesses and deaths among residents.
Messmer maintained that was not the case. He has previously said questions about whether to shield nursing homes and other medical providers from lawsuits will be addressed in a separate bill that will go before legislators later during this year’s session.
“They won’t be able to use this bill as a mean as a means of cover,” Messmer noted. “They’ll still be held to the highest standard that they should be, and they know that they will be, for duty of care.”
Congressional Republicans have pushed for a national legal shield, but it has stalled amid opposition from Democrats. Businesses across the country have raised lawsuit fears, with similar protections approved last year in some states, including Georgia, Iowa and Tennessee, while lawmakers in Alabama, Montana, North Dakota and other states are working to adopt them this year.
