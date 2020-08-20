INDIANAPOLIS — As COVID-19 continues to spread across Indiana disrupting an array of activities, work and school, the Indiana State Department of Health is working on a dashboard to help educators track the disease.
Dr. Kristina Box, commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health, said Wednesday that the data that will be compiled on a new dashboard.
Box said the state health department has been working for several weeks to get school rosters that will help match positive cases to students.
As of last week, the ISDH had between 20,000 and 30,000 student records, but the Indiana Department of Education gave health officials access to 500,000 student records on Tuesday.
With the dashboard, people will be able to see the number of COVID-19 cases in a given school, with one cumulative number for cases involving students, teachers and staff.
Box also said that the ISDH is building a portal to capture the positive cases among students, staff and teachers, and they will ask schools to update their data every 24 hours.
The state health department will be cross referencing the student record information with their list of positive cases to identify the schools with COVID-19 outbreaks, Box said.
Then, through the portal, they will contact that school to determine whether the student has been in class or been involved in extra-curricular activities, which can help with contact tracing.
Gathering all of the data is necessary to create the dashboard, Box said, and it will help ensure that schools and public health departments are promptly notified when there is a positive case.
