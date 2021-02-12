INDIANAPOLIS — Last week, Rep. Vanessa Summers, D-Indianapolis, finally got to return to session after spending 18 days in the hospital in January and 11 days in the ICU due to COVID-19.
Summers now is taking her oxygen with her everywhere she goes and has to change the tank when needed. Her biggest challenge is walking to the Indiana Government Center South for session, which is across from the Statehouse. She recently got a scooter to make it easier for her to get there and has a doctor’s appointment soon to check up on her recovery.
Summers was in the ICU being treated for hypoxia, which means she wasn’t getting enough oxygen to her organs. Summers was put on 90% oxygen and wasn’t able to leave the hospital until she was down to 4%.
“I wish that everyone would wear a mask and take COVID-19 seriously,” Summers said.
Yet people in her own workplace at the Statehouse still are not wearing face masks. Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Milford, is among some of the representatives that do not wear a mask.
“People should be responsible for their own health and safety,” Nisly said. “If they think wearing a mask makes them more safe then they should do that, but if breathing air makes a person more healthy then people should be allowed to make that choice as well.”
Summers said she understands that it is legislators’ right to wear a face mask or not, but she doesn’t understand why some won’t.
“It makes me feel that they’re immature,” Summer said. “They are singularly thinking about themselves and not the whole.”
When in session, the representatives have to sit at a six-foot table alone, and when they rise to talk to the chamber about a bill, they stand behind plexiglass that surrounds the podiums.
The Indiana Statehouse doesn’t require lawmakers to wear a mask during the session, but it is required for staff members. Some have been seen wearing a mask to get in and then taking them off once they are inside. Indiana Capitol Police advise citizens in the Statehouse to wear a mask but do not go beyond that.
Journalists at the statehouse, like Niki Kelly of the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette, have reported instances where they have seen groups of people gathering without masks and the authorities do not do anything.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said in his weekly news conference on Feb. 4 that he doesn’t want to “be a hall monitor” when it comes to Hoosiers not wearing masks.
Surveys like one NPR did in January shows that many people are wearing a mask to be more careful, but some are still showing resistance. The survey covered all 50 states and showed about 80% of Americans are wearing a mask.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highly recommends all Americans to wear a mask, and its website shows which masks are good to wear and how to wear them.
In March 2020, Holcomb used his executive powers to order a statewide face mask mandate after the first signs of COVID-19 in Indiana. The CDC urged all Americans to wear face masks in July 2020.
In Indiana, House Bill 1123, authored by Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, added a new provision that limits local health departments from making stricter regulations than the government by having to get approval from county commissioners or city councils.
The bill aims to involve all of the General Assembly when renewing a state-of-emergency order, whereas at this moment, a governor can renew a state of emergency order as many times as is felt necessary.
“I think there needs to be a discussion of how long these could go and what all should be involved,” Lehman said.
The bill passed the House with a 69-27 vote, and it will be heard for its first reading in the Senate next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.