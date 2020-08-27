INDIANAPOLIS – Space is still available in every Indiana county in the statewide On My Way Pre-K program, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Thursday.
Even though the new academic year is underway in most of the state, the pre-school program still is open for families as local providers follow health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On My Way Pre-K provides children from low-income families with free access to high-quality pre-K to help prepare them for success in kindergarten and beyond. For more information about On My Way Pre-K and to apply online, go to: OnMyWayPreK.org.
Early care and education providers are following a number of CDC health and safety recommendations while serving families during COVID-19. These include drop-off and pick-up procedures; sanitizing and cleaning; social distancing; health screenings; personal protective equipment; enforcement of fever- and symptom-free policies, and personal hygiene.
Tools and information are available at: http://brighterfuturesindiana.org/backtowork/
To enroll in On My Way Pre-K, families must meet certain eligibility requirements. The family must have an income below 127 percent of the federal poverty level. The child must be 4 years old by Aug. 1 of this year and starting kindergarten in the 2021/2022 school year. Parents or guardians in the household must be working, going to school or attending job training.
There also may be eligibility for families with income up to 185% of the federal poverty level and one parent or guardian who is working, going to school or attending job training or a parent/guardian who receives Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits. Detailed information about eligibility is available at https://www.in.gov/fssa/5630.htm
Earlier this year, Indiana’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning introduced a new, easier-to-use online application called “Early Ed Connect,” which families can use to apply for both On My Way Pre-K and child care assistance provided in Indiana via the federal Child Care Development Fund.
Enrolling a child in On My Way Pre-K has benefits for the whole family. Pre-K equips children with social skills to prepare the child for kindergarten and beyond, while allowing parents and guardians to focus on their own work or education.
Families may call 800-299-1627 for assistance from an early learning referral specialist or for other questions about On My Way Pre-K.
