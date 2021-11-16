Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Showers early becoming a steady rain late. Low 43F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.