Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.