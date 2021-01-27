WASHINGTON — At least two journalists tested positive for coronavirus after witnessing the Trump administration’s final three federal executions, but the Bureau of Prisons knowingly withheld the diagnoses from other media witnesses and did not perform any contact tracing, The Associated Press has learned.
The AP is not identifying the journalists but has confirmed they both received positive coronavirus tests following the executions earlier this month at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.
The Bureau of Prisons just completed a record number of executions under former President Donald Trump, more than any previous administration. The reinstated death penalty began in July as the virus raged through the prisons, complicating Bureau of Prisons efforts as attendees sued over COVID-19 concerns in the confined execution chamber. Their concerns were founded; many attendees and Justice Department officials have gotten sick and the virus also spread among the death row inmates.
President Joe Biden has said he is opposed to the death penalty and will work to end its use but hasn’t yet specifically halted federal executions. Just days before Biden was sworn in, the Bureau of Prisons executed three death row inmates — Lisa Montgomery, Corey Johnson and Dustin Higgs. Both Johnson and Higgs had tested positive for coronavirus in the weeks before their executions.
One of the reporters promptly notified officials about the diagnosis on Jan. 21, just four hours after the positive test. But the Bureau of Prisons said it decided not to contact any other news media witnesses and did not attempt to conduct a contact-tracing investigation. The BOP only confirmed that officials had been aware of the positive test result for days when contacted by the AP on Wednesday.
The AP has witnessed every federal execution since the death penalty resumed.
Even though the reporter only became aware of the infection on Jan. 21, a spokesperson for the agency said that under its guidelines, officials would have initiated contact tracing only if they received word of an infection within two or three days of the execution, citing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because the notification came five days after the last execution early on Jan. 16, they did not initiate contact tracing or notify any of the other witnesses, the spokesperson said.
The Bureau of Prisons would not say Wednesday whether any staff members or witnesses had also tested positive.
