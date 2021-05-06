Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Mostly sunny early. Increasing clouds with showers this afternoon. High 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.