INDIANAPOLIS — Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, the Republican candidate for Indiana attorney general, has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing “some symptoms,” his campaign announced Tuesday.
Rokita, who faces Democratic candidate Jonathan Weinzapfel in the statewide election, had been quarantining with his family after he was informed “by a person unconnected to any campaign activities that he was exposed to COVID-19,” Rokita’s campaign said in a statement.
“Todd just recently tested positive after developing some symptoms. He is doing well and working from home,” the campaign said, adding that Rokita would watch Tuesday’s election returns at home with his family.
The race for the Indiana attorney general’s office was the most-contested statewide campaign for this year’s election ballot.
