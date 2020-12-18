INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb’s fifth legislative session will focus on helping Indiana’s economy rebound from COVID-19 shutdowns, improving teacher pay and more.
Holcomb shared his goals as part of his annual legislative agenda at the Dentons Legislative Conference Thursday. Many of the priorities are extensions of past goals by the administration, some of which Holcomb said are more pressing to achieve because of the ongoing pandemic.
“Every single thing on this agenda is very important to the growth of our state,” Holcomb said. “Every single thing on this agenda is big.”
While legislative leaders, including House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said they support much of the agenda, Indiana Democrats said it ignores a more urgent reality that many Hoosiers are struggling because of the pandemic.
“Hoosiers are struggling across our state right now. It’s imperative that any policy agenda recognize this and provide real solutions that Hoosiers can access immediately,” Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, you wouldn’t even know we were in the middle of a public health crisis when looking at the governor’s agenda.”
Holcomb’s priorities are presented in five parts, each representing the pillars of the Next Level agenda he has followed throughout his time as governor.
Economy
In 2021, lawmakers will write the state’s next two-year budget while also weighing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Holcomb’s top goal for this process is to pass another balanced budget, the ninth time Indiana will have done so.
At the same time, the agenda calls for spending more money on several projects, including the Indiana Economic Development Corp.’s Manufacturing Readiness Grant. The $4 million program that began at the start of the pandemic this spring supported businesses that wished to modernize with new technology or manufacture their own personal protective equipment like masks.
Holcomb’s agenda also wants Indiana to stay on target to triple federal defense investment in the state by 2025 and increase tourism efforts.
The State Budget Committee met Wednesday, and lawmakers reviewed an updated revenue forecast that shows some $34.9 million available for the next two-year budget, mostly from deferred income tax payments. But how much money actually ends up available for use is restricted by expected Medicaid costs, which analysts predict will increase because of the pandemic.
Holcomb echoed discussions from the budget committee, saying whether Congress passes another package will determine what goals the state can accomplish.
“If the federal government doesn’t, some of these things may not happen,” Holcomb said. “It’s that blunt.”
Infrastructure
Topping Holcomb’s priority list for infrastructure improvements is expanding access to high-speed internet.
This would build on past efforts by the administration to improve broadband access through its Next Level Connections grant program. That program has so far paid $84 million to communities, businesses, schools and more, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said Thursday. Crouch added COVID-19 sharpens the need for better internet access as families work and learn from home.
The infrastructure agenda also calls on lawmakers to support the completion of several transportation projects, including finishing I-69 Section 6 to connect Evansville to Indianapolis, building the West Lake Corridor rail system, and expanding trails.
Housing rounds out the list. Crouch said the focus there will be to take stock of housing available in Indiana and to see where communities are falling behind. But this section doesn’t address immediate needs for rent and mortgage assistance, which members of the budget committee identified as a key problem for 2021.
Statehouse Democrats criticized the governor for not discussing tangible ways to help those at risk of eviction.
“We are on the verge of an eviction crisis, yet there was no mention in the governor’s address about protecting Hoosiers who are at risk of losing their homes during this pandemic,” Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said in a statement. “There was no mention of providing Hoosiers with assistance to pay for their utilities as we head into winter.”
Education and Workforce Development
Revisiting a point of controversy that emerged when schools reopened this fall, Holcomb is committing to schools receiving 100% funding through the spring.
That’s after confusion this summer about how lawmakers should address students learning online because of the pandemic. Under Indiana law, the number of students a school serves determines part of the funding the school receives from the state, and students who learn virtually bring in only 85% of what schools receive for a student learning in person.
Holcomb said he is also committed to reviewing recent recommendations from a commission studying teacher pay about how to increase annual teaching salaries to at least $60,000, a competitive salary in the Midwest. To do that, the state needs around $600 million.
The education agenda further calls for increasing minority participation in the state’s workforce training programs and for recruiting minority educators and consolidating several statewide education offices.
Public Health
Holcomb is again asking lawmakers to expand accommodations for pregnant workers. Legislation on the topic failed this spring, but the governor said the pandemic will help the argument in 2021.
COVID-19 is also leading to new considerations for how health departments and nursing homes are managed in Indiana. Holcomb’s agenda calls for both of these topics to be studied next session.
For long-term care facilities, that means making sure residents have more of a say in where they live and what care they receive, Holcomb said.
Good Government
Last on Holcomb’s agenda is making sure several policies that emerged in 2020 continue in the future. For example, the agenda lists continuing to offer telemedicine and virtual options for public meetings.
“Responding to a global pandemic has caused us to rethink how we’ve done business during a public health emergency — and just as importantly, how we do business post-pandemic,” Holcomb said.
The agenda also asks lawmakers to create a better pathway for Hoosiers who need to reinstate their driver’s licenses and outlines diversity, equity and inclusion policies Holcomb said he would promote in response to racial justice protests this summer.
But prominent Statehouse Democrats, including those part of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus who rolled out their own proposal for justice reform this summer, said the governor should have gone further to address concerns about police brutality.
“This year, we saw people all across the globe stand in solidarity with urban communities in the fight for racial justice and equality,” Melton said. “It’s essential that our state makes progress in this area; requiring body cameras, and only for state police, is not nearly enough.”
