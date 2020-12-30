Hoosier Lottery player Steven Everage from Seymour could win $1 million on New Year's Eve.
Everage is one of five finalists from throughout the country for the $1 million during ABC’s live broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021."
“I was at home eating supper when I found out I was a finalist. I was very happy to hear about it!” said Everage. “I'm excited by the chance of winning."
For a second year, POWERBALL® and Dick Clark Productions are teaming up with participating lotteries across the U.S. to give players a chance to become the “POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year.”
Country artist Jessie James Decker is returning as POWERBALL® correspondent and will provide live updates throughout the evening, checking in with all five finalists celebrating in their homes across the country, before revealing the “POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year” just after midnight on Jan. 1.
Everage, who works in manufacturing of auto parts, is a loyal Hoosier Lottery player.
“I like playing POWERBALL® and Scratch-offs for the chance to win life-changing amounts of money. I play every Saturday.”
Previously, his fondest memory from the Hoosier Lottery is when his wife won $50,000 on a Scratch-off in 2007.
The five finalists in the national promotion were selected by the Multi-State Lottery Association and Dick Clark Productions from the pool of semi-finalists submitted by participating lotteries across the country. The five finalists are from Indiana, Washington D.C., Florida, Pennsylvania and Nebraska.
The Hoosier Lottery awarded 30 semi-finalists $500 and a chance to become one of the five finalists across participating lotteries. To participate, Hoosier Lottery players entered their non-winning POWERBALL® tickets into the myLOTTERY 2nd Chance promotion between Aug. 23 and Sept. 14, resulting in more than 33,000 Hoosier Lottery entries into the promotion.
“Hoosiers will have one of our own to cheer for as we ring in a new year, “said Sarah M. Taylor, Hoosier Lottery executive director. “Last year’s inaugural event brought enthusiasm and excitement to both finalists and viewers. This year’s selection will no doubt give people nationwide a reason to cheer and smile and, hopefully, the winner will be from Indiana.”
