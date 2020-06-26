INDIANAPOLIS — The Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor is calling for the creation of a special task force to stabilize the housing market as Hoosiers recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woody Myers, Democratic candidate for governor, and his lieutenant governor running mate, Linda Lawson, released the plan Friday, just two days after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program to help Hoosiers with rent payments during the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. In addition, Holcomb extended a moratorium on evictions from June 30 through the end of July.
This economic crisis followed the stay-at-home order Holcomb issued in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and data show it is working. The state is still seeing new cases and deaths every day, but at a slower rate of increase than earlier in April when the pandemic peaked in Indiana.
Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported nine more deaths from COVID-19, totaling 2,403, and 510 new positive cases, bringing the total number of Hoosiers who have tested positive to 44,140.
Jobs are still being lost, though at a slower pace as some employment rebounds. So far, more than 200,000 Hoosiers have been laid off and last week the U.S. Department of Labor reported 31,885 new claims, an increase from 24,017 new claims the previous week. The state’s unemployment rate is 12.3%.
Many community groups are concerned that as businesses and activities open up across the state and country many people will be unable to pay past due rent and mortgages. The concern is that evictions will rise sharply in the second half of the year.
The rental assistance program announced by Holcomb is funded by $25 million in federal money and is expected to help as many as 12,000 with rent. But with more than 200,000 people out of work, the need is potentially 15 times greater than the money can cover, Lawson said.
The Myers-Lawson plan would extend the eviction moratorium, allowing renters more time to pay past due balances, and it would provide more support for community centers and community development in low-income neighborhoods that will be hit hardest.
In addition, the plan would distribute federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding differently and use it to address homelessness, along with eliminating the requirement for landlord approval that Holcomb’s rental assistance program calls for.
The plan would also reach out to those at-risk for eviction and in need of emergency funding, including low-income residents receiving benefits from Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Medicaid, as well as those on fixed incomes like Social Security.
The housing task force they propose would address the instability in housing more by working with local communities to identify the greatest housing needs.
The long-term plan has provisions for oversight for lending and land contracts, and it would create affordable housing incentives to ensure that neighborhoods are economically diverse, inclusive and livable for Hoosiers.
Hope Shrum is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
