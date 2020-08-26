INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson made clear to voters Wednesday that there are no plans to allow for no-excuse absentee voting in the November election.
“We are going forward with a normal election process,” Lawson said during Gov. Eric Holcomb's weekly news conference. “We will not be making changes like we did in the primary since the stay-at-home order has been lifted.”
That’s despite a push from voting rights advocates, including groups like Common Cause Indiana and Indiana Vote By Mail, to allow every voter a chance at mail-in absentee voting because of COVID-19 safety concerns.
Lawson said her office still expects an influx of absentee ballots this election, even with the requirement that voters provide one of 11 reasons — such as being older than 65 or out of town on Election Day — for voting by mail.
One excuse entails voters who may be confined to their home on Election Day due to an illness or injury. Lawson said this could apply to voters who believe they are at high risk of experiencing complications from COVID-19. She said it shouldn’t be interpreted as a blanket excuse for people worried about the virus but still able to go out in public.
“If you’re still going to the grocery store or running other errands, you’re not confined to your home,” Lawson said.
The secretary provided a forecast that showed the state expects to collect somewhere between 1.3 and 1.8 million absentee ballots. Counties have so far received 99,146 applications for absentee ballots.
Lawson said her primary advice to voters, particularly in light of recent concerns surrounding the United States Postal Service and public testimony from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on how delivery issues could impact voting by mail, is to act now rather than later if they wish to vote absentee. She urged voters also to consider voting early in their counties, which is available in the 28 days before Election Day.
Voting rights advocates filed an appeal Tuesday urging the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a decision by a federal judge to not expand no-excuse absentee voting in the November election.
The plaintiffs include Indiana Vote By Mail and area voters who argue Indiana should extend mail-in voting to all Hoosiers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Theirs is one of several suits that have emerged in recent weeks targeting Indiana’s election plans, which have so far pushed for in-person voting as a safe and secure option.
U.S. District Court Judge Patrick Hanlon ruled Friday he would not force the state to expand mail-in voting because the plaintiffs could not show a policy against mail-in voting is unconstitutional.
In their appeal, Indiana Vote By Mail leaders argue mail-in voting is a necessary step in protecting Hoosiers who wish to exercise their right to vote despite the ongoing public health crisis.
“Such a choice would ensure that no qualified Hoosier is deterred from exercising their constitutional right to vote for fear of contracting the virus,” Indiana Vote By Mail leaders said in a statement.
Erica Irish is the 2020 Russell Pulliam editor for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
