Both Indiana and Kentucky are taking steps to help citizens with living and shelter expenses as COVID-19 cases continue to grow in the two states.
Indiana’s Rental Assistance Portal is accepting applications for a program that provides eligible renters with up to six months in rental assistance to help cover past-due and ongoing monthly payments.
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority has dedicated $15 million in federal Housing and Urban Development funding to help individuals and families who are at a high risk of being homeless. The goal is to keep Hoosiers in stable housing so they may move through the coronavirus pandemic without further disruption.
More information, including the steps for tenants to apply both online and over the phone, can be found on the top banner of the www.indianahousingnow.org website.
Indiana reported 1,551 new cases between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19 and 48 new deaths between Oct. 8 and Oct. 19, pushing total deaths statewide to 3,775.
The moratorium on disconnecting utilities for nonpayment is ending in Kentucky, but relief funds are being designated to help when residents are at risk of having services cut off during the pandemic.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Monday ending the statewide moratorium on Nov. 6, but his office said the order also designates $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help Kentuckians who face disconnections. The order also requires utilities to provide a payment plan over at least six months for residential customers.
Kentucky reported 1,312 new cases Tuesday and 16 new deaths, pushing total deaths from the virus to 1,342.
“At a time when we need cases to be going down, when more people are going to be going inside, when our kids are going back or will be back in school, we need to do better,” Beshear said.
