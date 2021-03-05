CONNERSVILLE (AP) — A man who became lost after entering a storm drain to avoid his probation officer was rescued early Friday after spending at least three days in the chilly drainage system, police said.
A Connersville police officer heard the 35-year-old man crying for help about 2 a.m. Friday and followed his cries to where the man was below ground in the drain, police said. Firefighters and emergency medical personnel later pulled the man through a manhole in the street.
Fire department personnel reported the man was wearing pajama pants and a sweatshirt when he was rescued, and police report he was “shaking violently.”
Nighttime temperatures in the area fell below freezing over the last few days.
The man, who was convicted in 2019 of dealing methamphetamine, told officers he “entered the pipe because he was running from his probation officer.” The probation officer told officers he had reached out to the man Monday “only to verify his address.”
