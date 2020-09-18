INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 300 Indiana National Guard soldiers from the 1313th Engineer Company and 113th Engineer Battalion returned home Wednesday from the Middle East.
During their overseas mobilization, the engineer elements supported a number of ongoing operations across the Middle East.
"Our mission was to manage a task force of over 1,000 soldiers across eight countries within the region conducting engineer construction and route clearance missions," said Maj. Derek Sutton, the executive officer for the 113th Engineer Battalion, referred to as Task Force Ironman while deployed. "We successfully oversaw force protection measures of critical air defense assets to protect our allies."
National Guard senior leaders including Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles and Command Sgt. Maj. Dale Shetler and a caravan of socially-distanced family members welcomed soldiers from the Northwestern and Central Indiana regions when they arrived Wednesday night.
"I could not be more proud of our soldiers and the critical role our engineers played in supporting the vital missions for Operation Spartan Shield," said Brig. Gen. Lyles, Indiana National Guard adjutant general.
"Our Hoosier Guardsmen continue to exceed the standards at home and abroad."
In addition to local missions related to the state's COVID-19 and civil unrest responses, the Indiana National Guard deployed more than 500 soldiers and airmen abroad in 2020. The Indiana National Guard is comprised of more than 13,000 Hoosier service members and civilian employees.
