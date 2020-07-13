INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) As Indiana schools rush to release reopening plans for the upcoming academic year, one Indianapolis district has said it will only hold classes online, raising questions as to whether others will follow suit to protect students and staff from the coronavirus.
Washington Township, which is among the state’s largest school districts with about 11,000 students last school year, announced Monday it won’t reopen schools this fall. After approving plans last week to reopen with a brick-and-mortar option, the school board voted again Monday morning, this time moving all classes online.“....it is the Board’s judgment that the best course of action in the near term is not to have students return to the classroom while coronavirus indicators increase,” the school board said in a statement.
The district, which serves more than 11,000 students on Indianapolis’ north side, will reopen beginning July 30. The district said it will reassess whether students can return to the classroom at every future board meeting — it has seven scheduled the fall semester.
Last month, the Indiana Department of Education released recommendations that give local leaders the freedom to determine how their schools will operate during the pandemic, including whether classes will be offered in-person, online, or a mix of both. All other public school districts in Indianapolis are offering both in-person and online options. None others, so far, have announced changes to in-person reopening.The district, which serves more than 11,000 students on Indianapolis’ north side, said it will reassess whether students can return to the classroom at every future board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.