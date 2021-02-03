INDIANAPOLIS — After the events of 2020, Indiana State Police recruits should expect changes to their curriculum as the state revises its training tactics.
Doug Carter, Indiana State Police superintendent and ex-officio chairman of the Law Enforcement Training Board, said that after May 25, 2020, and the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, Indiana looked at new ways to educate future recruits. Indiana lost a large number of law enforcement employees because of retirement or other personal choices.
“George Floyd, May 25, 2020 — it was a day that I’ll never forget the rest of my life and likely change the future of American policing, and I’m good with that,” Carter said.
The Indiana State Police performed recruitment differently for its 81st class. It focused on diversity for the candidate pool, hired three full-time recruiters, looked for individuals with higher education and military background, and more.
“We can’t always do what we’ve always done because we’ve always done it that way,” Carter said.
For the 2021 legislative session, Rep. Gregory Steuerwald, R-Avon, has authored HB 1006, which requires law enforcement employees to take mandatory training in de-escalation tactics. It also redefines the meaning of “chokehold” and prohibits the use in certain situations. The bill has passed the House and is now eligible for consideration by the Senate.
Mark Russell, director of advocacy and family services at the Indianapolis Urban League, supports the bill as he says it’s time for change to happen within law enforcement strategies.
“Unfortunately, like in many instances, related civil rights progress comes at a very high price, actually at the price of blood. So these changes are all overdue,” Russell said.
According to data from IUPUI’s Polis Center collected from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD has doubled its use of force toward Black individuals since 2015. That year, police used force on 13 out of every 1,000 Black people but only five out of 1,000 White people.
While the Urban League supports the bill, it will continue to advocate to ban the use of chokeholds altogether.
“IUL is partially concerned that the definition of a chokehold is not sufficiently specific or embracing of all realities associated with the bill’s current language,” IUL president Tony Mason said.
Carter completed his time at the academy in 1984, and he said not much has changed training-wise since then.
“We’ve got to change the way we train police officers in our country if we’re going to expect a different outcome,” he said.
Aside from the added training in the police curriculum, Russell says it’s time for the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, where all law enforcement is trained, to expand its applicant pool to better understand the issues of the communities officers will serve. Russell does not believe in defunding the police. Instead, he thinks strategic investment is needed to help recruits understand their job and improve the way they do it.
“We live in a very diverse society, and police should mirror that society in terms of their diversity,” Russell said. “We need more female officers, we need more officers of color, more officers from different cultures because we are a multicultural society and that helps with the overall mission of law enforcement.
“Being police officers is just not going out and shooting someone, [it] is educating the public, is interacting, staying calm, sometimes many violent situations, but not having to resort to the use of force — that requires nuance, that requires education.”
According to the same research from the Polis Center, the IMPD lacks diversity within its employees. In 2018, those employees were 81% White, 15% Black and 3% Latino sworn officers.
Trooper Briana Bishop finished the academy last year. She graduated from Indiana State University and completed her training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield.
She said the control tactics class taught the recruits how to detain and restrain a suspect without restricting breathing.
“In order to want a change, or want to make a change, you have to be the change,” Bishop said.
“So I just feel like a lot of the reason why I’m doing this is to be the change and also to be a role model for the next generation. I worked with kids my entire life, so being a police officer and allowing those kids to look up to me and allow them to see that police officers really aren’t the bad guys, I think that’s a big thing.”
Bishop said a new rule is to intervene if a law enforcement employee is using excessive force with a detainee and to get a supervisor involved.
In 2020, the IMPD released a new policy for law enforcement officials to refrain from using force and instead focus on de-escalation tactics.
“Both nationally and locally, policing has experienced a severe decline in legitimacy from large segments of communities across the country. This has occurred in part because of a lack of trust of policing,” Mason said in the statement.
According to the Indiana Code, law enforcement is “justified in using reasonable force if the officer reasonably believes that the force is necessary to effect a lawful arrest.” But according to reporting in The Indianapolis Star, the policy dictates that officers may not use more force than what the circumstances require.
Every year, Indiana law enforcement agencies report bias-related crimes. In 2020, there were 33 reported cases compared to 19 cases in 2019; additionally, in 2016, agencies reported up to 51 cases, an increase from 43 cases in 2017.
Public information officer Sgt. Mike Wood, who formerly served as assistant commander of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, said recruits take about 130 classes during the training. The recruits are trained in de-escalation tactics, cultural awareness, responding to sexual assault, recognizing crimes — whether a crime is a burglary or robbery, for example — and many others. Recruits get about 1,200 hours of instruction on average.
Aside from the academic learning, recruits go through a rigorous physical exam and various skill tests in which they learn the safe use of firearms, driving, defensive tactics and more.
“I think sometimes the recruits focus on preparing themselves physically to be able to meet the challenges that the State Police Academy offers, but they should also be prepared to meet the academic challenges,” said Indiana State Police Lt. Pete Wood.
Carter said the training board is reviewing the current curriculum taught to new recruits and more changes may be added in the months ahead.
Those who pass the 25 weeks and are sworn in as troopers will go to the field training program, where recruits spend 14 weeks with an experienced trooper. After passing the program, they will be supervised closely for the first year.
“Oftentimes, being a police officer, especially right now as we’ve seen the news, there is a burden upon us to provide a public service,” Mike Wood said. “And we’re looking for that person that accepts that burden and is willing to go out and provide that service, no matter who it is.”
