LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — For the past two years, Indiana’s public school educators have typically worn red every Wednesday to push for a teacher pay raise.
However, this Wednesday, they wore a different color.
“I guess it’s a period of mourning,” Charlestown Middle School Associate Dean Mark Felix said.
The sea of red turned black on Wednesday. Felix was one of thousands of educators who participated in the #Blackout4Ed movement in the hope of making their voices heard.
“We have received virtually no respect from our state government when it comes to anything,” Felix said.
Felix told WAVE 3 News that members of the Indiana State Teachers Association wore black for a number of reasons; one of them is to advocate for vaccine priority.
Unlike Kentucky, where educators already have been offered the shot, the state of Indiana has prioritized vaccine eligibility based on age.
Despite having to teach in the classrooms since the start of this school year, Indiana educators do not have a spot on the vaccine priority list.
“We’ve been in school since the last week in July, nonstop, and we’ve done everything we’ve been asked to do along the way,” Felix said. “Now the vaccine is available. We’re not asking to bump the elderly, but when it comes to that next classification, we should be at the top of the list.”
Felix told WAVE 3 News that teachers have tried their best to ensure parents can return to work by keeping schools open and teaching in the classrooms each day, despite the health risks educators have faced teaching in person.
Although no teachers have died from COVID-19 in Greater Clark County, Felix said, several have become “violently ill” from the virus; some have died in surrounding counties.
“Beyond first responders and the elderly, I can’t think of a more worthy group of people to get this vaccine as soon as possible, because if the schools go down when the new variant comes in, guess what? The schools go down, the economy goes down,” Felix said. “It’s common sense.”
In addition, Indiana educators participated in the blackout to protest three new school choice bills sitting on the House and Senate floors.
“Vouchers were originally set up so less fortunate kids can go to a better school,” Felix said. “Now it’s being abused, and now they’re wanting to raise the limit so families can easily afford to send their kids to private school and use those vouchers.”
While advocates of school choice told WAVE 3 News the bills are meant to give all children access to a better education, many Indiana educators believe if the bills pass, funding and resources would be diverted from public schools and given to private schools.
“Our state government has got to do more for us; they just don’t want to,” Felix said. “They don’t prioritize public education in Indiana like they should.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb told reporters during a COVID-19 briefing that he understands teachers’ frustrations with not having access to the vaccine, however, the state had to give vaccine priority to those who are most at risk of death and hospitalization.
He added he is still waiting to receive his vaccine when his age group becomes eligible.
