INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will remain in Stage 4.5 of its reopening plan and require citizens to wear masks until Sept. 25.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision during his weekly briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, noting that while data points like the overall positivity rate and hospitalizations are stable, they haven’t declined enough to warrant a full reopening.
“Masks are key, physical distancing, managing our way through this, good hygiene: All of those things add up to put you in a very strong position,” Holcomb said. “And then we can continue to see more people go back to work and go back to school.”
At the same time, many parts of the state are already open or moving to reopen, including local school districts and colleges that decided to return to in-person classes this fall.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said that’s why the state is also building a new dashboard that will offer recommendations to each of Indiana’s 92 counties. Using a ranked, color-coded system based on three metrics — the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 cases, the positivity rate and the change in positivity percentage from the previous week — the dashboard will help compare where counties stand on a map.
Box said the dashboard will launch next Wednesday on the state health department’s website and rank counties in four categories, ranging from a code blue to the most severe rating, code red. The categories are intended to offer recommendations to K-12 schools in the counties when making decisions about how to keep students and educators safe.
Daviess County, for example, is now in the red category. Box said this means schools are advised to cancel extracurricular activities and move middle and high-school students to virtual learning.
But what the rankings don’t trigger, Box said, is any required action counties must take — it will be their decision to make changes, as has been the case for the governor’s statewide mask mandate. And all counties are recommended to keep at least one school open regardless of their ranking to help families with remote learning, food security and other issues.
In general, Box said the path forward to reopening is the same as it was when the pandemic first emerged in the spring and forced Indiana citizens home: Social distancing, good hygiene and wearing masks in public. Box urged Hoosiers in the briefing to follow these practices if they want to reopen. She cited challenges in enforcing mask-wearing at the local level.
Dr. Woody Myers, a Democrat running against Holcomb and a former Indiana state health commissioner, argued in a statement that more needs to be done to enforce the mask mandate so the state can better drive down COVID-19 numbers and move forward with reopening.
“If state government is hearing from local governments that the no-penalty mask order is still an issue, as Dr. Box says, the governor could follow the lead of other governors and put in place a proper mask order with criminal penalties,” Myers said.
Erica Irish is the 2020 Russell Pulliam editor for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
