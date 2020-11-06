Voters in Indiana made their pick for president while holding mixed views about the country’s direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.
The vote between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden Tuesday concluded as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn that pandemic brought on. AP VoteCast found that 48% of Indiana voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 52% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.
Here’s a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 133,000 voters and nonvoters — including 2,367 voters and 572 nonvoters in Indiana — conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 20% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 33% said it’s somewhat under control. Forty-six percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.
The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in Indiana. Thirty-seven percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.
Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 30% saying it ranked at the top.
Eleven percent named health care, 7% named racism and 4% named law enforcement.
Voters were closely divided in their assessments of the nation’s economy. Overall, 49% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 50% called them not so good or poor.
Among registered voters who chose not to cast a ballot in Indiana, 29% said that was because they don’t like politics generally, 20% said they don’t like the candidates and 15% said their vote doesn’t matter.
In Indiana, 65% of nonvoters were younger than 45 and 84% did not have a college degree.
In the race for president, Trump was roughly even with Biden among voters under 45 while Trump had an advantage over Biden among older voters.
Trump had an advantage over Biden among voters without a college degree while Trump and Biden were neck and neck among college-educated voters.
Voters in cities were more likely to prefer Biden but both suburban voters and voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to back Trump over Biden.
In the race for governor, Eric Holcomb had an apparent advantage over Woodrow ‘Woody’ Myers among voters under 45. Older voters were more likely to support Holcomb over Myers.
Holcomb led among both voters without a college degree and college-educated voters.
Both suburban voters and voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to prefer Holcomb over Myers while voters in cities were divided.
