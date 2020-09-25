INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine announced Friday that capacity limits for bars and restaurants, cultural and entertainment venues, gyms and fitness centers, and religious services are being raised.
The announcement was paired with a presentation on COVID-19 trends in Marion County, which explained the 4.9% positivity rate and decline in newly confirmed cases and deaths in the county. There have been 21,196 COVID-19 cases and 765 deaths in Marion County since the start of the pandemic six months ago, the Indiana State Department of Health data show.
“Local numbers have been trending in the right direction, allowing us to take these measured steps in our economy’s reopening,” Caine said in a news release. “Our approach will continue to be guided by the data, with preserving the public’s health as top priority.”
The public health order will go into effect Monday, Sept. 28. Details of the order include:
• Bars and restaurants may operate at 50% indoor, 100% outdoor capacity. They also must be closed to customers from midnight to 5 a.m.
• Live entertainment at restaurants, bars, clubs, music venues, etc. is now permitted, but with a 10-foot spacing requirement between performer and audience.
• Museums, cultural sites, music venues, movie theatres, bowling alleys, and other cultural and entertainment venues can go to 50% capacity.
• Indoor religious services and funeral homes may operate at 75% capacity.
• Gyms, fitness centers, yoga studios and similar places may go to 50% capacity.
• Assisted living communities and nursing homes may open indoor and outdoor visitation opportunities in accordance with ISDH guidelines.
• Marion County residents are reminded that the July 9 mask mandate is still in effect, and the MCPHD will be fining individuals for violations of the public health order. To report violations, call 317-221-5500 or email healthdept@marionhealth.org.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the move to Stage 5 of the reopening plan at his virtual news conference Wednesday. This stage removes statewide capacity restrictions, but Holcomb said local municipalities, like Indianapolis, can impose more stringent restrictions.
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. The health department reported Friday that 1,195 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the highly contagious virus for a total 115,407. Another 18 people have died from COVID-19, for a total of 3,340 deaths since the outbreak began in March.
