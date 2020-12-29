FRANKFORT — Kentucky hopes to begin the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations targeting emergency responders, educators and people 70 and older at the start of February, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.
More than 26,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Kentucky, and 40 additional sites will receive doses for the first time this week, the governor said. Health care workers along with residents and staff at long-term care facilities are at the top of the list for receiving vaccinations.
Vaccinations for the next designated groups of Kentuckians — those 70 and older, school personnel and first responders such as police and firefighters — are targeted to begin around Feb. 1, though it could be “plus or minus a week,” Beshear said.
The state expects it will take most of February to vaccinate those groups, he said.
People 70 and older represent about 11% of Kentucky’s population but account for three-fourths of the state’s virus-related deaths, said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner.
“This is clearly the population at greatest risk,” he said.
