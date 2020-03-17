Put the mint juleps on ice. Lots of it.
The Kentucky Derby — the world’s most famous, and iconic, thoroughbred horse race — has been rescheduled to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Run for the Roses, traditionally held on the first Saturday in May, will be moved to the first Saturday in September, Churchill Downs Inc. officially announced Tuesday. The 146th Derby, which was scheduled for May 2, will now take place Sept. 5, the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend.
“Throughout the rapid development of the COVID-19 pandemic, our first priority has been how to best protect the safety and health of our guests, team members and community. As the situation evolved, we steadily made all necessary operational adjustments to provide the safest experience and environment. The most recent developments have led us to make some very difficult, but we believe, necessary decisions and our hearts are with those who have been or continue to be affected by this pandemic,” Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said in a statement.
The Kentucky Derby is the latest, and probably last, of the spring’s mega-sporting events to succumb to the coronavirus. Unlike the NCAA Tournament, but like the Masters, the Derby will go on. For now.
“It’s good that they didn’t cancel it,” said Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who has won the Derby five times and likely will have several top contenders again this year.
The postponement means that the Derby will not take place on the first Saturday in May for the first time since 1945, when it was delayed until June due to World War II. The Derby was run outside the month of May only once before that, on April 29, 1901.
“We’ll roll with the punches,” Carstanjen said. “[We] feel very, very good that September is the right date.”
The Kentucky Oaks, the most lucrative race in the United States for 3-year-old fillies traditionally run the day before the Derby, was also rescheduled. It will be run Friday, Sept. 4.
The date changes for both the Oaks and Derby are contingent upon final approval from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, which Churchill Downs Inc. expects to receive on Thursday.
The Derby delay could be a precursor to the postponement of horse racing’s Triple Crown. On Tuesday, Churchill Downs said that it is in talks with NBC to move the Preakness Stakes, traditionally run two weeks after the Derby, and the Belmont Stakes, traditionally run three weeks after the Preakness, to the fall as well.
Neither, however, announced new plans Tuesday.
The Preakness is scheduled for May 16 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
“While we are mindful of the challenges these times present we also know that events like the Preakness Stakes can help restore our sense of place and economic well-being to our communities and state,” the Maryland Jockey Club said in a statement.
The Belmont, meanwhile, is slated to run June 6 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.
“Decisions about large-scale public events must prioritize public health and safety above all else,” the New York Racing Association said. “Only when that process has concluded to the satisfaction of state and local health departments.”
NBC Sports acknowledged that it understands the “traditional sequencing of the Triple Crown races,” but added that it will work with the Preakness and Belmont to “determine the most appropriate timing.”
For 14 straight years the Derby has drawn more than 150,000 spectators — many of whom come dressed in fancy hats and stylish outfits and consume the race’s signature drink, the mint julep — to Churchill Downs.
“We feel confident that we are going to run the Kentucky Derby and we’re going to run it with a crowd,” Carstanjen said Tuesday.
The Derby has an economic impact of about $400 million on the Louisville area.
“It’s a difficult decision, but the right one. @KentuckyDerby 146 will run on September 5. I fully endorse this decision to keep our city safe. We welcome the world to Louisville every year for the Derby. In 2020, it will be a few months later than usual,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, the Kentucky Derby Festival announced that it will postpone as well.
“Based on new recommendations surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to postpone the 2020 #KYDerbyFestival until later this year. The schedule may look a little different as we move things, but our goals is to have #Thunderoverlouisville, @KDFMarathon & most of our signature events,” KDF tweeted.
Thunder Over Louisville, the airshow and giant fireworks display that annually draws hundreds of thousands to the banks of the Ohio River and traditionally kicks off the KDF, has been postponed until Aug. 15.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
