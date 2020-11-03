FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear told Kentuckians on Tuesday that they should be alarmed by the surge of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth and renew their commitment to stop the spread of this disease before the crisis escalates further.
Tuesday's COVID-19 case report was the highest ever for a Tuesday with 1,795 new cases and 11 new deaths.
“It continues to be a difficult time in the commonwealth, where every day, things appear to be getting worse and more concerning,” said Beshear. “We are seeing not only a surge in the virus, but more and more of our kids by percentage who are getting it.”
Families, schools, businesses and community leaders in counties listed in the state's red zone ranking of the outbreak should follow nine recommendations to keep people safe, he said, urging all Kentuckians to consider adopting some of these recommendations to help their counties avoid the red zone.
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, these were the COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 1,795
New deaths: 11
Positivity rate: 6.24%
Total deaths: 1,503
Hospitalized: 1,037
In ICU: 259
On ventilator: 116
Top counties with the most positive cases Tuesday were: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Laurel, Boone and Kenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.