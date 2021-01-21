LOUISVILLE — Doctors and nurses at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in St. Matthews experienced a mini baby boom.
On a typical January day the hospital delivers about 15 babies, but on Monday, 32 were born, including four sets of twins. Sets of wins were also delivered Sunday and Tuesday, along with a set of triplets on Tuesday.
New parents, Wade and Camille Mitchell, are still trying to wrap their heads around having two bundles of joy, named Crew and Campbell.
“We knew we were having twins, obviously, but it was beyond what we could have imagined when they handed you two babies,” Camille Mitchell said. “We were shocked still.”
Camille Mitchell and both babies are doing great.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.