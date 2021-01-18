LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — It’s been nearly 53 years since the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Still, his fight for equality is ongoing.
Across Louisville Monday, people turned to prayer to ensure people are judged not by the color of their skin but the content of their character.
For more than 30 years, the Rev. Charles Elliott Jr. and the King Solomon Baptist Church have gathered in the same place on West Broadway to celebrate King’s life.
Over 50 years after the assassination of King, and less than a month removed from the racial reckoning of 2020, churchgoers are turning to a higher power to ensure progress is still being made.
“Yes, black lives matter. All lives matter. God’s lives matter. Every life matters,” Founder of God’s Lives Matter MeShorn T. Daniels said, “but we’ve got to petition the one and only that put life together.”
The Archdiocese of Louisville honored Dr. King with a service of its own.
Deacon Denny Nash said he’s only recently come to terms with something that really stands out to him now.
“Racism in this country, exists for only one reason and one reason only: to protect the culture of white privilege,” Nash said. “If we are going to change the tide of racism in this country, we can no longer be silent.”
Prayers also went up Monday for the more than 170 people killed in Louisville last year.
Rev. Elliott said he looks forward to the day we all live as one human race in peace.
“Don’t let nothing turn us around,” Elliott said. “Keep marching. Keep praying.”
Elliot, who said he’s already at the city limits of heaven, said he’s confident that after he’s gone, those that are left after him have what it takes to continue making progress.
