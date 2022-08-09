Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana and NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Indiana, Clark and Jefferson. In NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, Oldham and Trimble. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 846 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Madison, Bedford, Hanover, Saluda, Smyrna, Bethlehem, Milton, Brooksburg, North Madison and Ringwald. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&