INDIANAPOLIS — Masks and remote voting remain two top issues for legislators as they prepare to return to a Statehouse that’s been changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In what’s expected to be the second to last meeting of the Legislative Continuity Committee, a special committee formed to address how the legislature can convene during the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers debated how to enforce masks and vote on bills. The committee also moved forward with discussion of how to conduct committee meetings and floor sessions in the Indiana Government Center, a building adjacent to the Statehouse.
“It’s become a political issue, unfortunately,” said Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, who serves as the committee’s co-chair, during a discussion about whether masks should be required for legislators. “It is going to be a very difficult needle to thread.”
The discussion began when Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, raised several concerns about what he called a disregard for COVID-19 safety measures by other members of the legislature. Ford gave several examples of legislators removing their masks after entering the Statehouse, despite passing signs noting face coverings are required.
“Some people think this is funny. I don’t,” Ford said. “I think we’re walking into a viral minefield.”
Rep. Greg Steuerwald, R-Avon, and other legislators on the committee suggested the mask issue could be solved by making it a dress code to be enforced by legislative leadership, similar to requirements that lawmakers wear business attire.
The lawmakers also debated remote voting as COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to soar in Indiana and around the world. The governments of France and Germany announced Wednesday they would return to a national shutdown to try to control the spread.
“What if 50 of us get this? How are we going to continue to operate?” Ford asked. “And with all of us being on campus, that doesn’t seem like a very good thing to me.”
Some legislators pushed for caution, arguing the standing policy is that those who are sick — including with serious illnesses — need to be prepared to miss a vote.
“We are a body of precedent,” Lehman said. “This is setting precedent for moving forward.”
John O’Neal, a lobbyist for the Indiana State Teachers Association, joined the committee to offer additional suggestions. He asked the members to consider more measures to keep proceedings accessible to the public.
Legislators will write the state’s next two-year budget in 2021, a task that will address funding schools and teacher pay. Almost half of the current two-year budget consists of education funding.
The Legislative Continuity Committee’s last meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Members are expected to discuss recommendations for remote voting and deliver a final report to legislative leadership.
Organization Day, the ceremonial start to the 2021 legislative session where new lawmakers are sworn in, is scheduled for Nov. 17. Members of the continuity committee said the day will likely be used to alter existing law that requires the session to begin and end on specific dates.
