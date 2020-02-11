Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Rain. High around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.