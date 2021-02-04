INDIANAPOLIS— A commercial will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday to encourage Hoosiers to take safety precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The ad focuses on Paul Logan, the Indianapolis North Central athletic director who died from COVID-19 last April.
The ad, which Gov. Eric Holcomb previewed during his weekly news conference, stars Paul’s son, Michael, who tells his dad’s story and describes the impact he had on students at North Central High School.
The ad will cost $123,000 to air and is being paid for out of money from the CARES Act, according to Holcomb. The commercial will be broadcast locally to a projected 1.7 million Indiana residents, Holcomb said.
Kathy Logan, Paul’s widow, talked to Holcomb about the importance of this ad to her family and how she hoped it would advise others to keep following COVID-19 protocols.
“So many people can relate to your loss, and for you to be able to share your mutual love and for everything that you’re doing, just means the world to so many,” Holcomb told Kathy.
This comes in the midst of allocating the vaccine to first responders and high-risk populations, mainly the elderly. More than 611,000 Hoosiers have received the vaccine so far, and 166,000 of those have received both doses, state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said. On Monday, vaccines became available to those ages 65 to 69.
“It’s incredibly gratifying to see the overwhelming interest in the vaccine, and it’s amazing to remember that just two months ago, we didn’t have a vaccine,” Box said.
Box also talked about the hesitancy of minority groups to receive the vaccine. Black Hoosiers now make up only 4% of those vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard. Box said her team is trying to promote messages that resonate with minority groups and speak to the vaccine’s safety. State health leaders also are trying to build trust by placing vaccine clinics in areas with large low-income and minority populations to make vaccines more accessible.
As Indiana’s overall COVID-19 positivity rate continues to go down, so does the hospitalization rate, to 1,600 hospital admissions per week Tuesday —300 fewer than the previous week. The number of counties rated “red” for high community spread of the virus is also down to only four counties, compared to 69 red counties three weeks ago.
Both Box and Holcomb continued to urge Hoosiers to follow safety protocol such as social distancing and wearing a mask, addressing how they were handling members of the public who are refusing.
“I don’t want us to be hall monitors, but unfortunately, we have to make sure we are stressing why masks are required and why it is a policy in this building and in others, and we will continue to take an education approach,” Holcomb said.
